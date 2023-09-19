The murderer of Ana María Serrano wanted the crime scene to look like a suicide. However, the rapid investigation by the authorities has made it possible to identify that the young woman was the victim of a murder.

The security camera recordings and the witness statements These are the key evidence that the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office has against Allan Gil, the alleged feminicide of the Colombian woman.

Ana María Serrano, 18 years old, was found dead on September 12 inside her home, and five days later, the Prosecutor’s Office captured her former romantic partner, identified as Allan Gil, for being the main suspect and alleged feminicide of the medical student.

This Monday, Gil was sent to prison as a preventive measure. This was decided by a judge in Mexico when legalizing her capture and hearing the revealing evidence from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Ministry.

In this first appearance they revealed key information about the murder of the young womanwho aspired to be a cardiologist.

What was the cause of his death?

According to the medical report, it was determined that Ana María died around 4 pm on September 12.

The young woman died from hanging inside your residence. Gil is believed to have tied her to the grate of her bedroom window, intending to make it look like suicide, and then escaped from her.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office report, released by local media, “the victim died from mechanical asphyxiation due to extrinsic compression of the neck in its hanging variety.

The young woman’s family demands justice. Photo: Social networks and archive EL TIEMPO

The evidence against Allan Gil

This Monday, strong evidence was also revealed with the intention of bringing charges of femicide against Allan Gil.

Alan Gil Romero, alleged feminicide of the young Colombian woman. Photo: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office

Through the security camera recordings of the complex in which the young woman resided, it was found that A man was hanging around the young woman’s house since before noon on September 12.

This subject, presumed to be Allan Gil, was stalking the residence in a gray car, from which he would have removed the license plates to go unnoticed. This was seen in the sector until 7 pm

In addition, according to local media, the home’s domestic worker reported that Allan visited the young woman that day and asked to see her. However, at that time she had not arrived from the university.

At the end of her day, the worker left for her home and Ana María was left alone in the houseat which point Allan presumably took the opportunity to enter.

It was moments later that one of his neighbors, who entered the house after the young mother asked him to check if her daughter was okay, came across the terrible scene.

It was precisely messages sent from Ana María’s cell phone that alerted her parents, who were out of the country at the time the crime occurred.

“At the beginning she said ‘wait for me a little’, something she would never say in her life, that was the one that caught my attention the most and that was when we raised the alert a little. And then she sent a farewell message, as if it were really a suicide,” his mother explained to CityTv.

These messages would have been written by his femicide with the intention of making it look like a suicide.

The profile of the feminicide

According to the mother, their relationship “was a normal courtship between two teenagers” that lasted a year and a half, starting in their last year of school.

But “when they finish in June, that’s when He’s already starting to get a little more intense.. “She sent him gifts every week, she wrote to him every day,” her mother told CityTv.

However, they believed that this was normal in the midst of grieving over ending the courtship. They never imagined that he would have an aggressive reaction against Ana María. “One of those things that you can’t imagine,” added his mother.

On the other hand, as detailed The universal of Mexico, in the hearing this Monday, it was also learned that Allan used to be jealous of Ana María when they were dating.

“Once Ana came home crying because of a ‘tantrum’ from Allan, who was jealous of her if she went out, talked or danced with friends, so she decided to break up with him,” said the media.

In addition, a friend of the young woman would have informed the parents that Allan had “intimidating” behavior, which he expressed through text messages.

