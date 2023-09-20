When two SM mistresses spent the entire night with a customer in June this year, the man discovered the next morning that they had robbed him of thousands of euros. The man works at ING and reports fraud. The women’s accounts are blocked. Unjustified, say the sex workers. “This is disproportionate.”
#Customer #likes #sit #corner #chihuahua #accuses #mistresses #theft #disproportionate
Amid protests, Cuban dictator criticizes economic blockade at the UN
In his speech at the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, this Tuesday (19) in New York, the...
Leave a Reply