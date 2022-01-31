Only a deep sleeper will have noticed that Storm Corrie is raging through the country. As a neighbor who puts the hammer drill in the wall at 07:00 sharp ‘because that’s just allowed by the municipality’, she already kept a large part of the Netherlands awake. The KNMI issues code orange for storm Corrie, because wind gusts of 120 km/h can be reached in the northwest of the Netherlands. Even after 06:00, when the rest of the Netherlands has to drive at 100 km/h.

‘For the second half of the morning, a code orange will be in effect for the northwest for very heavy gusts of wind from 90 to 110 km/h, at the sea and above the IJsselmeer possible up to about 120 km/h’, the KNMI reports. Wind gusts of 75 to 100 km/h are expected in other parts of the country. So be careful when you go out on the road. In the course of the afternoon the wind decreases again.

How do I drive safely through the storm?

It is always wise not to go out on the road unnecessarily in these kinds of situations. If you do get in the car, keep two hands on the steering wheel and keep an eye out, things can blow around. Especially when passing large objects such as tunnels, buildings or even trucks, the wind can suddenly increase or drop; don’t let that take you by surprise.

Drive smoothly and relaxed, so don’t make too big or abrupt movements when a gust of wind comes. If you find it all scary, consider staying home again. Arrived safely? If possible, try not to park under a tree or close to a house because of falling branches or roof tiles. Be careful not to blow your door open against another car.

Why is this storm called Corrie?

Since 2019, all storms that are code orange or code red have been given a name by the KNMI. Exceptionally, a code yellow storm is also given a name. “With the storm names we want to increase awareness of dangerous weather before it strikes,” the KNMI reports. A name like storm Corrie sounds more like something to drink than a natural phenomenon that throws your garden furniture at the neighbors, but the KNMI has a reason for this name.

Corrie van Dijk was the first female meteorologist at the KNMI in 1964. The list of names also includes Herman, Franklin and Tineke. Herman Bijvoet was the director of the KNMI during the flood disaster in 1953 and Tineke Dijkshoorn won the Elfstedentocht in 1986. Franklin Kroonenberg was a weather presenter at the NOS and worked at the KNMI for over 40 years. In the name list of storms, male and female names alternate.