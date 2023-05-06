MIt’s this week, somewhere in the lowlands of Twitter where big accounts rarely stray. User “Rainer” posts three pictures: a photo of Winnetou on horseback, a sweet known today as chocolate kiss, a schnitzel. The comment: “Now I’m going to provoke a bit!” It’s not difficult to imagine the terms Rainer, who otherwise prefers to disseminate contributions from AfD politicians, would like to create in the viewer’s mind; Native Americans about is undoubtedly not one of them.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

A good 500 people forwarded this post, almost 3000 gave it a heart: excellent values ​​for a medium-sized account with fewer than 1000 followers. There are numerous comments on this, too, including a thoughtful one from user Runnnar who asks, “When did provocation actually become something good, funny, desirable?” Provoke Winnetou?” At least with Runknar, one has to state that Rainer’s provocation was fruitful.