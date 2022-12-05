A house designed by an architecture studio from Cartagena has been selected as one of the finalists for the best house of the year award at the ‘Best of Year Awards 2022’. This is ‘House C’ located in La Manga (San Javier area) and designed by the architecture studio Martín Lejarraga from Cartagena. The studio published all the finalist projects in a statement and the work located in La Manga has been selected in the beach residence category at the ‘Best of Year Awards 2022’, the main design awards program in this industry.

These international awards honor work done in the fields of architecture and design, recognizing international work done by architects or designers from around the world. House C will compete with large buildings located in different parts of the world such as The Hamptons or Miami. These awards have different categories to recognize the work done by architects and designers. For example, they differentiate between a country house, a residence on the beach, a house in the city, or a residential transformation.

According to the official website of the Martín Lejarraga architecture studio, the project consisted of rehabilitating a house dating from the 70s, located on the beachfront of the Mediterranean Sea. It has been transformed to adapt it to the requirements of new users and their environment. According to the architecture studio, its initial construction has been used, maintaining the structure and a large part of the envelope of the house. Maintaining the structure has reduced the environmental impact of the project.

Its lower part connects directly with the sand and bathers, so its location is ideal. The facades have been changed to achieve an opening of the house towards the sea. The pavement extends from the interior of the house to the terrace, blurring the inside-outside limit and creating a sense of connection and continuity of the house with the beach. In addition, the roofs of the house are landscaped with native vegetation of the Levantine beaches.

Thanks to these incredible conditions, this home has achieved great recognition by being selected for the Best House of the Year award at the ‘Best of Year Awards 2022’ in the beach residence category. On December 8, the final gala of the ‘Best of Year Awards 2022’ will be held in New York and it will be known if House C achieves the highest recognition of these awards.