The last known Tasmanian tiger died in a zoo in Australia in 1936. The remains of the last marsupial are now on display in the collections of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery.

Researchers recently discovered that the remains ended up in the collections of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery in 1936. However, the museum thought they had lost the remains and they were believed to be gone forever.

Since it was revealed that they had been in the museum all along, but had not been properly catalogued.

“For years, many museum curators and researchers searched for remains without success, as no bag waste material after 1936 had been recorded [luetteloihin]”, said Robert Paddlewho published a book in 2000 about the extinction of the species.

Then Paddle and the curator of the museum Kathryn Medlock discovered an unpublished animal stuffer’s report that led to a reexamination of the museum’s collections.

They eventually found the remains of the missing female specimen in a closet in the museum’s teaching department.

It had been transported around Australia as a traveling exhibit, but the staff didn’t know it was the last lost bag, Medlock told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“At that time, they thought there were still marsupials in the woods,” Medlock said.

Waste of a bag was a marsupial that lived in Australia.

The spread of the dingo habitat and hunting by humans contributed to the loss of populations.

Although dingoes occupied almost the entire territory of Australia, the dingo did not spread all the way to the island of Tasmania. Eventually, the marsupial was found only on the island of Tasmania, where it was eventually hunted to extinction.