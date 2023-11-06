The Multiple Sclerosis Association of Cartagena and the Region will have its headquarters in Barrio Peral, which it will move from the space it now occupies in the La Milagrosa building. It will be thanks to the City Council, which yesterday announced that it will give this group land for the construction of a care center for people suffering from this disease.

The land is currently owned by the Casco Antiguo municipal company. As explained this Monday by the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, after holding a meeting with representatives of the association, it will be acquired by the City Council and then transferred to the entity “this year,” said the councilor.

The president of the Association, María Isabel Martínez, was grateful that her demand will be fulfilled. It is a plot, according to Martínez, “that fits with the association’s project to build a day center to care for people in the region who suffer from multiple sclerosis or degenerative neurological diseases.”

To improve care



The former mayor of Cartagena Antonio Vallejo also participated in the meeting as a member of this group. Noelia Arroyo personally thanked him for “his work and dedication to joining efforts and improving care for these people.”

Furthermore, the councilor has announced that the association plans to seek European funds to develop this new infrastructure. For this reason, the mayor trusts that the municipal groups will support the sale of this plot to the City Council in the next Council of Administration of Casco Antiguo, in order to expedite this demand that the group has been demanding for years.

Waiting to have the old building of the San Antón health center, to expand their services, are also the Association of Relatives of People with Neurodegenerative Diseases and Prevention of Pathological Aging of Levante (Afal), the Párki nson Association of Cartagena and the Association for Help and Research on Personality Disorders (TP Cartagena).