Friday, January 19, 2024, 7:45 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The city center of Cartagena will be filled with light, color, joy and music the first days of February to celebrate the carnival. The president of the federation of these festivals, Eduardo Pignatelli, and the Councilor for Celebrations, Francisca Martínez, presented this Friday the…