The video, which you can find in the player below, shows a mix of well-assorted sequences, which offer an overview of the numerous and diversified locations that make up the game world, a look at the combat system which includes action and shooter dynamics, and above all the Pal, the little monsters that we will have to face and capture.

Pocket Pair published the launch trailer in Early Access by Palworld reminding us that this peculiar “Pokémon with weapons” is now available on PC, Xbox Series PC and Xbox Game Pass .

Palworld is already a hit on Steam

Capable of selling 1 million copies on Steam just 8 hours after its early access launch, Palworld is a open world action RPG which has caused a lot of talk about itself over the years, given that it offers a formula that is in some ways very similar to that of the Pokémon series, but all seasoned with a lot of additional violence, with the possibility of taming the little monsters that populate the world game thanks to guns, machine guns and bazookas.

In reality, as we explained to you in our preview of Palworld, the Pocket Pair title is not simply an emulation of Pokémon, but also offers a colorful and pleasant open world to explore and a survival structure with an enormous variety of gameplay. In short, the game appears promising and since it is early access it is likely that the quality will improve further over the next few months.