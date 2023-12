ART+FRANCE 24



More than 1,000 kilometers from the front line, the Ukrainian Carpathians remain a haven of tranquility in the country. The city of Uzhhorod, in the far west of Ukraine, is the capital of the Transcarpathia region, sharing a border with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. This mountainous landscape of mystical beauty is the only place in the country where the sound of bombs does not resonate.