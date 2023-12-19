Public finance | Purra: In the framework rush of spring, “it is also possible to discuss taxation”

The ministry's gloomy forecast prompted the government to promise additional measures in the spring and the opposition to criticize the government's economic policy.

Public the indebtedness of the economy cannot be resolved without new adjustment measures, writes the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) of the Ministry in the perspective article published on the website.

The Ministry of Finance published its new forecast on Tuesday, which paints a darker picture of the economy than before. Back in the fall, the ministry predicted GDP growth of 1.2 percent for next year and zero growth for this year. Now the ministry estimates that the economy will contract by 0.5 percent this year and grow by only 0.7 percent next year.

Purra writes that there is no more time to waste.

“In the framework crisis of the spring, possible fiscal means to correct the public finances will also be resolved,” he estimates.

“The challenges of the public finances are so great that tax solutions have to seek to slow down the decline in the overall tax rate.”

Total tax rate describes the ratio of the sum of taxes and tax-related payments to the country's gross domestic product.

Without political decisions, Finland's total tax rate is in a downward direction. The total tax rate in Finland this year is 42.9 percent and, according to the forecast, will drop to exactly 40 percent by 2027.

According to Purra, the whole must also take into account “utilizing and channeling the savings of social security funds into the state's budget economy”.

“This matter is also already being prepared in the working group. The pension system is being strengthened, and further adjustments are being prepared at the Ministry of Finance under the leadership of the budget manager,” writes Purra.

In public finance accounting, social security funds cover pensions and, for example, unemployment and health insurance premiums collected as side costs of the salary.

Already during the budget crisis, the government decided to channel part of the savings resulting from the reduction of the unemployment insurance premium into the state's budget economy by tightening taxation accordingly. At the same time, it was agreed that additional decisions will be made during the spring framework rush.

It has already been reported that the government is aiming for something like this pension reform strengthening the public finances with a billion euros.

Also prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) writes that “all means” are on the table in the rush of spring.

“We will not get out of this just by cutting. We can only get stable ground under our feet permanently if we succeed in strengthening the conditions for growth. Alongside the new adaptation measures, we need a growth package”, Orpo write the message service in X.

According to Orpo, the government is also “more committed than before” to implementing its reforms concerning the labor market and the economy.

“The situation is challenging and difficult decisions are ahead. We've been successful before. You can't leave it undone.”

Opposition instead criticizes the government's economic policy. Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko hopes that the prime minister would invite a large number of people to consider a “future agreement” as a solution to the situation.

“Now if ever the fatherland would do the right to build unanimity on the necessary solutions. That's why I propose that the prime minister convene the parties and economic actors, starting with the labor market partners, as soon as possible,” says Saarikko in the party's press release.

He also reminds that the coalition proposed a debt ceiling for Finland in the last election period.

“One has to ask, would it be time to implement the debt ceiling?”

Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson instead, it requires the government to find ways through which the “wealthiest” would also participate in austerity talks.

“The reason that indebtedness is only accelerating this season is that the government is not doing anything to prevent the collapse of Finland's overall tax rate”, he wrote in X.

“In many Finnish homes, Christmas is celebrated in a dark mood, due to the government's drastic cuts in social security. Feedback comes in every day, expressing hopelessness and despair.”