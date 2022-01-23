Cardiologist “SM-Clinic” Daria Sergeeva called the Russians ways to avoid a stroke. She told the agency “Prime”that after a certain age it is necessary to measure the pressure even with good health.

According to the cardiologist, more than 450 thousand people in Russia suffer a stroke every year, and 75-80 percent of the survivors become disabled.

Sergeeva clarified that high blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke, regardless of whether a person feels an increase in pressure or not. The doctor advised after 40 years to measure the pressure once or twice a year, even if nothing bothers you, and if the pressure is above 140/90, see a doctor. “A very common mistake is self-cancellation of drugs. If the pressure does not increase during therapy, then this just shows that the drugs work well, and when they are canceled, the pressure will begin to rise again, ”the doctor explained.

Atherosclerosis can also lead to severe complications. The most important steps to prevent the development of atherosclerosis, the specialist called smoking cessation and weight normalization. “In any case, it is important to remember that any arrhythmia – rapid, slow or irregular heartbeat – is a reason to see a doctor,” the cardiologist assured.

Earlier, surgeon and cardiologist Vladimir Khoroshev named an unexpected reason for the formation of blood clots. According to him, the risk of thrombosis increases excessive warming in cold weather – the greenhouse effect, which increases the susceptibility to the disease, is to blame.