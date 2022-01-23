The Mexican pilot of the team of Red Bull, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, assures that in this 2022 season of Formula One he will have to adapt to some new techniques of his new car.

“Other techniques need to be learned. Basically what I used to do didn’t work here. Same thing if Max went to Mercedes because they are very different, they produce very similar lap times, but the way they get the lap time is very different,” said the Jalisco native.

For Sergio Pérez, the fact that a driver changes his team is very poorly valued, but what is not said is that the task is more complicated, since you come from driving a very different car than the one you are presented with later in a new team.

“Even as a driver you underestimate it until you experience it. Driving a unit with a different power is a different task. Drive a completely different car philosophy requires a different approach,” he said.

The Mexican feels better prepared for this 2022 season and better things are coming with Red Bull, because he already knows the actions and functions of his team perfectly.

“We already have a base that we can work on and improve on, so that’s a big difference. I already know the people, I know who to ask, and I know how to get the most out of the people around me. So it’s going to be a very different scenario,” he said.

‘Checo’ Pérez finished last season as the fourth best in the Formula One drivers’ season with Red Bull, this 2022 he wants to maintain that mystique of continuing to win and finish in the top five.