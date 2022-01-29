“Warning everyone, the ship is still afloat, whoever wants to get on is on time. We are going to row like bastards to reach the destination,” says Carlos Ortiz, captain of Spain. The National Team arrives at the last game of the first phase of the European Championship in the Netherlands with the need to tie to ensure passage to the quarterfinals and to win to do so as first in group D. “The match against Georgia is a final and that’s how we’re going to face it. All we have ahead of us are finals and we’re focused and united. We know what we’re capable of and we’re prepared for it”, explains Raúl Campos, reinforcing the idea of ​​the experienced Ortiz.

Georgia has two victories, leads the group and is another of the European teams with a large presence of nationalized Brazilian players (six) who will face Spain this Saturday in a crucial match (5:30 p.m., Teledeporte). “We already know the players. I’ve met some of them. They have a lot of experience and make up a great team,” says Campos, who avoids getting into controversy over the Georgian ‘canarinhos’.

“They have quality players and they’ve been able to come from behind in both games. We know it’s going to be a very difficult match until the end”, warns coach Fede Vidal, who regrets Esteban’s injury (grade I sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee) and praises his substitute, Jimbee Cartagena Solano’s center: “He knows the dynamics and he will adapt very quickly to the position”. For his part, Adolfo has not yet been able to join and remains at home waiting to test negative after contracting the coronavirus.