The Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, described as a “mistake” to have withdrawn non-essential personnel from the US and UK embassies located in his country while asking NATO to communicate whether Ukraine will be able to join the alliance. Despite the warning, in the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that Russia “has the military capacity to act against Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president’s comments came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and NATO had not addressed the Kremlin’s main security demands, but that Moscow remains open to dialogue to de-escalate the conflict.

Zelensky, during a press conference for foreign media, said he was aware of the dangers posed by 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine but blamed Washington and the media for fueling a panic that has had consequences for its economy.

“There are no tanks in the streets but the media gives the impression, if one is not here, that we have a war, that we have an army in the streets, that is not the case and we don’t need this panic,” Zelensky said.

“We have no disagreement with President Biden. Only that I deeply know what is happening in my country, just as he deeply knows what is happening in the United States,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

For Zelensky, the current tension is no greater than that of April 2021, when Russia deployed soldiers on the border with Ukraine under the pretense of carrying out some maneuvers.

“I don’t think the situation is more intense than it was then. At its height in early 2021 it was very intense, but then there wasn’t as strong media coverage as there is now. We’ve been talking about this for eight years now.” when the armed conflict broke out.

Zelensky’s words come just as Ukraine began military exercises with British short-range warfare equipment.

Zelenski questions the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel and asks NATO for guarantees

On the other hand, the Ukrainian head of state described as a “mistake” the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel from the United States and the United Kingdom. “We don’t have a Titanic here (…) I think it was a mistake and I say it openly. In this situation, everyone must be in their place,” he added.

Additionally, he made comments to the North Atlantic Organization (NATO), a body to which Ukraine intends to enter, and which so far does not offer guarantees for its entry.

“We want something concrete, we have to count on something. To be told openly that we will never be there. Some may say so and others may not. They (representatives of the Atlantic Alliance) come here and say that they support Ukraine’s entry into NATO. But we don’t need to talk about the future, we have many challenges in the present,” he said.

Zelensky tells Macron that talks with Russia must continue

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in which they reaffirmed their commitment to continue dialogue with Russia on the basis of the Minsk Agreements and in the so-called Normandy format.

Told @EmmanuelMacron that it was his active position that made the #N4 advisers’ meeting possible. The 1st document since 2019 appeared. Thank you to keep the pace. As long as conditions are conducive, we must meet & talk. The ongoing negotiations reduce the chance of escalation. pic.twitter.com/AR7AMYCaU4 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 28, 2022



During the conversation, which according to sources from the Elysee Palace lasted a little over an hour and a half, Macron reiterated his determination to preserve Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The call with Zelensky was made by Macron shortly after holding a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which both made their differences clear, but the Russian president indicated that he had no intention of going to confrontation.

In the conversation, Putin reiterated his security demands for Russia, which include, first of all, the commitment that Ukraine does not enter NATO and that European military forces withdraw from countries near its borders.

Tension grows on the border between Russia and Ukraine

According to an exclusive report by the Reuters news agency, the troop buildup along the border includes blood supplies for wounded soldiers.

For his part, in the United States, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the build-up of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine allows President Putin to have a full range of military options, including actions that fall short of a full-scale invasion.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin answers a question from the media about Russia and the crisis in Ukraine in Washington, the United States, on January 28, 2022. © Joshua Roberts / Reuters

“While we don’t believe that President Putin has made the final decision to use these forces against Ukraine, he clearly now has the capability,” Austin said.

US President Joe Biden announced on January 28 that he will deploy military forces to Eastern Europe and other NATO countries in the short term.

With Reuters, AFP and AP