Members of the parliamentary committee that investigated last year’s attack on Congressional headquarters concluded in their final report that former President Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for any public office again because he incited his supporters to rebel.

This recommendation came at the top of a list of proposals in the 845-page report aimed at ensuring that the bloody riots that took place in the Capitol building, which Trump was accused of inciting in a failed attempt to remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election, would not be repeated.

In the introduction to the report, Committee Chairman Benny Thompson said, “Our country has come a long way that does not allow a defeated president to turn himself into a successful tyrant by turning against our democratic institutions and inciting violence.” While the document urges lawmakers to enact a law that prevents Trump and other people from “engaging in disobedience » from holding public office – “whether federal or state, civil or military.”