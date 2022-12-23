Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Dato’ Ariwan Yusuf, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam. During the meeting – which was held in Dubai – they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common concern. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the convening of the first meeting of the joint committee between the UAE and the Sultanate of Brunei, pointing to the importance of its role in activating cooperation and constructive dialogue in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and brings good to their people.

His Highness said: The bilateral relations are witnessing growth and development in light of the interest of the leaderships of the two countries to enhance the horizons of cooperation in all fields. In turn, His Excellency Dato’ Ariwan Yusuf praised the pioneering position enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international levels, stressing the close bilateral relations between the UAE and his country, and the constant keenness to enhance aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al-Sayegh, Minister of State, and Khaled Ghanem Al-Ghaith, the country’s ambassador to Malaysia and the non-resident ambassador to Brunei Darussalam.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Greece. During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and review files of friendship and strategic partnership, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed during his talks with His Excellency Dendias that the Emirati-Greek relations are witnessing growth and development in light of the partnership between the two friendly countries.

He stressed the UAE’s keenness to enhance the horizons of cooperation in all fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and brings good to their peoples. For his part, His Excellency Nikos Dendias stressed the depth of the Emirati-Greek relations, and the keenness of the two friendly countries and their leaders to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Suleiman Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Greece.