Humble Bundle has launched a new bundle to improve the temperature of this torrid summer: the Capcom Summer 2024 Game Bundle which allows you to take home a lot of games from the Japanese company, considering that some of the twelve products that are part of it are collections. In short, if you’re missing something, give it a look.

The bundle

As always the bundle is divided into price rangesthat is, it is possible to get more or less games by offering different amounts. In this case there are four bands. Let’s see them.

Spending at least 4.63 euros you get: Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Dead Rising 2: Off the Record Dead Rising 2

Spending at least 9.26 euros you get all the games from the previous tier plus: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition

Spending at least 18.53 euros you get all the games from the previous tiers, plus: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package

In the end, spending at least 27.80 euros you get all the games from the previous tiers, plus: Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Capcom Fighting Collection

you get all the games from the previous tiers, plus:

The overall value of the bundle is estimated at 319.68 euros (if we consider the full prices of all the games).

As always part of the amount obtained from the Humble Bundle will go to charity. In this case, two charities, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Breakthrough T1D.

As always, all games will be provided with Steam redeemable keys. It also specifies that they are all Steam Deck verified games.