by VALERIO BARRETTA

The Mercedes Rise

Explaining McLaren’s recent growth, Andrea Stella admitted that the basis is the coherence between wind tunnel, simulator and track, which has allowed the Woking team to bring targeted and effective updates unlike other top teams. It is a path also undertaken by Mercedeswhich has won three Grands Prix in the last four weekends: sure, it has sometimes done so in unlucky circumstances (Red Bull Ring) while on other occasions it has had to revolutionise the car from Friday to Saturday (Spa-Francorchamps), but the W15 has always been in front.

Spa itself suggests that the correlation between simulation and track still needs to be improved: in fact in Brackley they put aside the new surface promoting the old one, but having found performance in a very short time confirms that in these months Toto Wolff’s team has worked with clear ideas.

Wolff’s words

Wolff himself explained the rebirth of the W15 in recent months: “Our goal over the winter was to solve the fundamental problems of the W14, and we succeeded, but we found new critical points. This made the picture clearer: We checked off a lot of boxes that we thought were the cause of our problemsthere weren’t many left and the team worked hard to resolve the situation“.

“As we went along, we realized what we were doing wrong. From that point on, we made solid steps forward. We saw that in China, where Lewis Hamilton’s second place in the Sprint was a very good performance and gave a good indication of the potential of the W15. When we arrived in Europe, these encouraging signs came again and we have seen a real correlation between wind tunnel, simulator and track“.