The leaders of the G7 announced this Friday new sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine and They reaffirmed their commitment to help kyiv “as long as it takes.”

The Group of Seven unveiled that position in a joint statement at the end of a closed-door meeting on Ukraine, which was held on the first day of the leaders’ summit in Hiroshima.

“We are imposing more sanctions and measures to increase the cost to Russia and to those who support its war effort”the leaders said in their statement, in which they also renewed their commitment to support Ukraine at the financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic levels.

The G7 detailed some of its “coordinated sanctions” and other economic measures to cut off Moscow’s financing channels and its use of products and materials that can be used in the military industry, including restrictions on “new key sectors” such as the construction, transportation and business.

The new measures will also try to prevent Russia from circumventing existing sanctions.which includes working with third countries “through which goods, services and technologies restricted by the G7 can be supplied” to Moscow.

In general terms, the Group of Seven explained that its new actions seek to cut off Moscow’s access to the international financial system and “limit its energy revenues and future extraction capacities,” according to the statement.

They also stressed their willingness to continue to reduce their dependence on Russian energy and other raw materials, and to reduce the income that Russia derives from the diamond trade, for which “it will cooperate with other key countries” in this sector with a view to applying “future restrictive measures”.

The United States and the United Kingdom lead the sanctions

Despite the fact that the G7 wants to show unity, three of the countries in the group (the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom) have led this new wave of sanctions, while three others (Italy, Germany, France) will soon announce a new package agreed within the European Union.

In line with this joint statement, Japan also plans to expand its list of sanctioned companies and individuals with actors from the construction and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Specifically, as a senior US official told the press, The United States will include 70 entities from Russia and other countries on a Commerce Department “blacklist” from receiving US exports.

In addition, the US Executive will impose 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, ships and planes that are helping Russia to evade the sanctions imposed by the West for the war in Ukraine or that contribute to financing the conflict, for example through the purchase of energy resources. .

For his part, The United Kingdom announced that it will ban diamond exports from Russia and veto imports of copper, aluminum and nickel of Russian origin.



As reported by Downing Street -office and official residence of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak- in a statement, the new economic restrictions will affect 86 individuals and companies linked to the Russian industrial complex and other key sectors for the Russian economy, such as energy, metals and shipping.

Likewise, Canada plans to announce sanctions against 17 individuals and 18 Russian companies that provide the Kremlin with technology for military use, a Canadian official told the CBC, who announced that there will also be sanctions against 30 individuals for human rights violations.

