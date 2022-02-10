Another golden season for the sector: + 11.92% of registrations on the domestic market, +33.88 of production in the Italian plants

It was quite obvious, it was enough to see the number of campers and caravans on Italian roads, especially in the last summer. Obviously he would have done without it, but the two-year pandemic was determined by the boom in the sector. In 2021, according to data from the Caravan and Motorhome Manufacturers Association (Apc), registrations of the sector recorded double-digit growth: an increase of 11.92% with 7,342 units sold compared to 6,560 in 2020. A growth that it is added to that already recorded in 2020 when, compared to 2019, the increase reached 7.68%. In short, that of last year represents a confirmation, if anything were needed, that the recreational vehicle goes far beyond simple fashion and constitutes a real social and cultural trend in Italy and in Europe.

On the production side, in 2021 Italy confirmed its position as the third European producer of motorhomes, behind Germany and France, with an increase of 33.88% compared to 2020, of which over 80% of production is exported , even if there are obstacles. "The difficulties in the supply of some materials by the supply chain has considerably slowed down the production capacity of our companies, forcing us, in many cases, to postpone the delivery of campers due to lack of materials, primarily the basic chassis – he adds. Niccolai – The other criticality is represented by the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy that we are trying to absorb as much as possible. We are however confident that, in the course of 2022, the situation can normalize. Despite the logistical difficulties that arise. our industry is living, we are convinced that motorhomes represent a trend in constant progression because it has to do with the demands and needs of the new society: free time, family, desire for freedom, closeness to nature, culture. And today all this it is possible in a camper, with a high level of comfort ". Finally, the growth in sales of caravans (caravans) which closed 2021 with + 1.97% in Italy and + 2.8% on the European market, compared to 2020, should also be noted.

CARAVANS ALSO WELL – On the production side, in 2021 Italy confirmed its position as the third European producer of motorhomes, behind Germany and France, with an increase of 33.88% compared to 2020, of which over 80% of production is exported , even if there are obstacles. “The difficulties in the supply of some materials by the supply chain has considerably slowed down the production capacity of our companies, forcing us, in many cases, to postpone the delivery of campers due to lack of materials, primarily the basic chassis – he adds. Niccolai – The other criticality is represented by the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy that we are trying to absorb as much as possible. We are however confident that, in the course of 2022, the situation can normalize. Despite the logistical difficulties that arise. our industry is living, we are convinced that motorhomes represent a trend in constant progression because it has to do with the demands and needs of the new society: free time, family, desire for freedom, closeness to nature, culture. And today all this it is possible in a camper, with a high level of comfort “. Finally, the growth in sales of caravans (caravans) which closed 2021 with + 1.97% in Italy and + 2.8% on the European market, compared to 2020, should also be noted. See also The Witcher: the production of Season 3 begins

