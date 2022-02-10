Zamora asks Rocha for transparency. From Mexico City, Senator Mario Zamora asked the governor to make public the documents of the loans for 1.5 billion pesos that his Administration acquired last December, because, although they showed some plates with numbers during a Week, the legislator maintains that there are many doubts about whether it was really paid and with what resources, but with documents in hand. And although the legislator asked his morenista counterpart, Imelda Castro, to accompany him in this demand, the legislator only replied that transparency is part of the elementary principles not only of this transaction, but of all transactions carried out by the State Government. , from other entities and even the federal government, but until then.

The promise. They say that when he was notified of his replacement as coordinator of the Welfare Secretariat in Ahome, the coordinator of Comprehensive Federal Programs for Development in Sinaloa, Juan de Dios Gámez, told Arturo Velázquez Benítez that he would be relocated to another area. After he was asked the reason for their separation and what is known today was to accommodate the former director of the UAS School of Nursing in Los Mochis, Isaura Salas. Those who know Gámez’s response to Velázquez consider that he only went to get out of the way. In any case, the one who can rescue him is the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas. By the 16th of this month it will be known if Velázquez stays on the bench or not. And also who leveraged Isaura Salas for one of the most coveted positions in the municipality.

On everyone’s lips. The carnival mitote has managed to overcome any controversial issue in Mazatlan. While the municipal and state governments maintain the definition of whether or not there is a party this February 24, they have left aside the discussion of other controversial issues, such as spending 110 thousand pesos on a trip to Guanajuato, the invasion of beaches due to the voracity of the businessmen, the widespread drainage failures, the loss of quality of drinking water, the excessive increase in some foods, among other problems suffered by Mazatlecos.

Forget its function. The regional coordinator of Profepa in the northern zone, Raúl Cerón Rodríguez, must understand that when a reporter looks for him, it is with the sole reason of obtaining information about issues related to the function he performs, and not because they want to question him about things that are unrelated to your job. And it is that yesterday, when he was asked about the issue of the whale that was found dead on Macapule Island in Guasave, since Profepa is the one investigating the case, he was extremely upset because, according to him, his privacy was being invaded for having found out his cell phone number, forgetting that he is a public official who is obliged to report on issues that concern that federal agency. Undoubtedly, this official must put his feet on the ground and, if he does not want to be bothered with this type of questioning, then let him leave office and allow people with more criteria to take charge.

Dont hit. The mayor of Angostura, “El Profe Mayke” Miguel Angulo Acosta, as if he has suffered enough to be able to place his image among the population of Angostura as a profitable political project and projection towards growth. The lack of specific government actions and decisions that allow it to turn the ship towards development are part of one of its limitations, as well as a language that adds, so the communication and image projection strategy is failing it, so that its language is proactive and generates ideas, actions and projects in pursuit of a population that is hungry for growth and real works, not just dreams and desires of what is the ideal to which it wants to reach.

