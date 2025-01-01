The expectation to see LalaChus and David Broncano in front of the Campanadas de La 1 was maximum for many reasons. First, because the style of the presenter The Revolt was the most different and also, a mystery when facing some challenges such as saying goodbye to the year.

Second, because LalaChus has carried out a crusade despite himselfpassing through the triumphal arch the criticism of the loose Twitter jerks who started talking about his physique when it was announced that he would say goodbye to the year on RTVE.

And it started with Broncano playing the goat, climbing on Tío Pepe’s roof, with his bass drum and having a hard time because he couldn’t get down because the tiles were wet. Broncano coming down from a roof helped by the Lunnis. Surrealism made a pet. “I apologize for showing my ass in the middle of the Bells…”, said the presenter after a close-up of his buttocks clad in a tuxedo without many frills.

Speaking of outfits, LalaChus wore an elegant, dark, sparkly party dress by Silvia Fernández. It was a long model, with a bardot neckline and an inner bustier that creates semi-transparency. The skirt, with an A-line cut and a side slit at the hem, is designed with herringbone cuts and finished with an overlay.

The broadcast was rushed and spontaneous, like a copy-paste of The Revolt taken to the Puerta del Sol. Spontaneous, absurd, irreverent, as if the Chimes were presented by two colleagues in your house.

“We are giving people a good time,” Broncano said without further pretense, before they greeted their colleagues from other networks and took an image of the balcony of Antena 3with Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Pedroche.

“Shall we greet them with the megaphone?” proposed LalaChus. “I would say hello to them… maybe they hear us.” And that’s what they did, shouting at them with a megaphone: “Cristina, Alberto!” “They have seen us and they have not said anything”LalaChus lamented at the indifference of his colleagues, who were live on Antena 3.

“On the one hand it’s a little ugly, because it distracts them, but it’s funny,” Broncano reflected. Finally, both Pedroche and Chicote greeted them with a smile from their balconydemonstrating good humor and camaraderie. “A beautiful thing has been staged, which is building bridges, thanks to you, TVE and Antena 3“Broncano acknowledged.

Soon LalaChus and Broncano revealed that the dolls that were on their balcony They were workers who are usually in Puerta del Sol taking photos with tourists in exchange for tips.

One of the efforts of the new Board of Directors of RTVE is to include multilingualism in RTVE and they began by having LalaChus and Broncano speak in Catalan, Basque and Galician to congratulate the holidays. She was more confused with Catalan than he was with Basque. There was no lack of memory for the DANA victims. “Valencia Force!”

“Cool for two minutes,” they told them with a blackboard, which Broncano did not hesitate to show at midnight. That and how Broncano changed his shoes, with his red socks of questionable taste that David Bisbal had sent him. “Our Mariah Carey,” LalaChus joked.

“A hug to all the farm workers in my land, who are in the middle of the olive campaign,” said Broncano. “I wish that 2025 brings us closer to decent housing for allthat people can live in a place without losing their lives,” Broncano asked for next year.

LalaChus carried with him a picture of the heifer of The Grand Prix. “How important public television is, because we are made of bits of TV,” said the comedian. who also carried a grape as an amulet, because he was “remembering a lot” of his family, for whom he blew a kiss. His wish was that “By 2025 let’s stop giving opinions about other people’s bodies, that we have come here to enjoy it hard”.