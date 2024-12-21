Christmas, that magical time of lights, toasts and endless gatherings, is also a minefield of excess. Between meals with friends, business dinners and family celebrations, alcohol often flows like a river into which, without realizing it, we dive too happily.

But dawn brings with it the dreaded hangover, an unkind companion who does not forgive.

Luis Alberto Zamoraa renowned nutritionist, has shared in the ‘Atrévete’ program on Cadena Dial some essential keys to surviving these days without putting our health in check. Because, although it is difficult for us to admit it, “making incorrect decisions while hungover can even be toxic.”

Among the most common mistakes, Zamora highlights avoiding coffee: “It is irritating to the stomach and aggravates the state of dehydration that alcohol has already caused us.” It is also not a good idea to resort to the popular myth of “the restorative beer”: Adding more alcohol will only overload a body that is already fighting metabolic waste.









Also, high-fat foods are a big ‘no’. “The body has to choose between processing alcohol or fats, but it can’t do both at the same time.”

And those pills to relieve discomfort? Caution: «An ibuprofen or paracetamol Combined with alcohol they can be toxic for the liver,” he warns.

Foods that do help

Luckily, there are natural allies to combat a hangover. “Tomato juice is an excellent anti-inflammatory and regulates the hypoglycemia that causes a hangover.” And if you are looking for a superfood, tuna is ideal: “Contains alpha-ketoglutarate, which reduces hangover symptoms.”

This Christmas, celebrate in moderation, and if a hangover hits, let these tips be your guide to a gentler recovery.