The year is almost over and many are already making plans for the next one, and not only in terms of personal goals, but also in terms of opportunities to travel and go out to have fun. In that sense it is worth knowing What will be the holidays in the United States?

Throughout the year, in commemoration of various historical and relevant dates, Americans have the opportunity to take a short break. But they must also be attentive, since work in offices is suspended.

To take precautions and be able to make plans, below we leave the list of Official holidays for the United States during 2024.

January 1, new year, federal holiday. Third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Day. Third Monday in February, Presidents' Day. Last Monday in May, Memorial Day to honor those who died serving in the United States armed forces. June 19, liberation day or “Juneteenth”. July 4, United States Independence Day. First Monday in September, Labor Day. Second Monday in October, Columbus Day, which commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the shores of the New World in 1492. November 11, Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the United States armed forces. Fourth Thursday in November, Thanksgiving Day. December 25, federal holiday commemorating Christmas.

December 25 is a Christmas holiday.

Payment for holidays in the United States

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers are not required to make additional payments to workers who report to work on a holiday.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the United States is one of the countries where the fewest holidays are recorded throughout the year since, according to a report by World of Statistics, it only has eleven when the country with the largest number is Nepal with thirty-one. five.