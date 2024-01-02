Genoa – After the victorious away match in Reggio Emilia and the home draw with Inter, Genoa takes on Bologna on Friday, the revelation of the championship.

The game is played at Dall'Ara, where in the last four matches Grifone has achieved two wins and two draws.

There will be over 2 thousand fans followingapproximately 400 coupons remain available for the guest sector.

Thus the rossoblù coach Alberto Gilardino greeted a 2023 full of joys and satisfactions. “Let's start like this: I will carry this 2023 in my heart. One of the most important of my life. Thanks Genoa, thanks to my players, thanks to those who believed in a project and, soon, helped transform it into a dream come true. Once the team has been able to build an identity it has

learned what it meant to give everything she had and prove to herself that she could. If we are so lucky to find the type of life we ​​like, it is right to also find the courage and pleasure to live it. However, with commitment, study and passion, I try every day to teach myself and remind myself. Every realized dream must always give way to a new one.”