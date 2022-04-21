Also hate driving 100 during the day? We don’t want to say that we don’t understand the reason behind the measure (although the nitrogen gain is a bit meager), but gosh, it is boring. Especially when you have a long ride, it feels like it takes an eternity. So: when will the speed limit in the Netherlands be increased again?

To the AD says Mark Habers of the VVD that an increase in the speed limit will not happen during this cabinet term. If some affair does not surface again, they will therefore start chatting again about the maximum speed in the Netherlands in 2025 at the earliest.

The reduction of the maximum speed during the day to 100 km/h was created to reduce nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands. The fleet must therefore be sufficiently greened before the speed can be increased again. Against it AD Habers says: ‘There will have to be a lot of buzz with electric cars before we can start that discussion again.’

So more electric cars need to be sold before we can potentially drive 130 again during the day. Which is also crooked somewhere, because 130 with an EV costs you a lot of range. In any case: even with enough plug-in cars, the question is whether the speed will increase again.

Will the speed limit increase come about at all?

According to Rijkswaterstaat statistics, a maximum speed of 100 km/h is also safer. That’s a good argument, we have to admit. It must be said that the safety systems are only getting better, which would make 130 again possible. And hey, who knows, maybe cars will drive independently on the highway by then, and those five extra minutes won’t matter if you’re reading a book anyway.