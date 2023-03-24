Buyer of IKEA factories says it’s not considering buying Leroy Merlin

Luzales, which owns IKEA factories in Russia, is not considering buying Leroy Merlin retailer enterprises. This was reported to Lente.ru in the press service of the company.

“Such an issue is not on the agenda,” the Luzares said.

Earlier on March 24, Adeo, which manages the Leroy Merlin chain, decided to transfer its stores in the country to local management. The representative of the company assured that this would not affect the business, relationships with partners and customers, and would not affect the work of employees.

Currently, Leroy Merlin owns 111 stores in 65 cities in Russia and is one of the 10 largest trading companies in the country.

The day before, the chairman of the board of directors of Luzales, which owns IKEA factories in Russia, Ruslan Semenyuk called the deal to buy them historic. According to him, the deal lasted more than six months.

IKEA announced its withdrawal from Russia on June 15, 2022. The company announced the sale of four plants and the reduction of the scale of business in the country amid supply chain disruptions caused by Western sanctions due to the military conflict in Ukraine.