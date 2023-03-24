This afternoon there was a serious accident on the A2 towards Amsterdam. Due to a collision on the road towards Utrecht, a car flew through the median and then crashed into another road user on the other road. It happened near Abcoude and the A2 towards Amsterdam was closed.

According to it AD two people were injured in the accident. Because the highway was completely closed, traffic had to turn around and drive to an earlier exit. As a result, 10 lanes of traffic suddenly went in one direction to exit at Vinkeveen and Breukelen. The driveways are of course closed towards Amsterdam.

The closure causes a huge traffic jam towards Amsterdam, but also on the A27 and the A1 where traffic now has to cross, just like the roads around the A2, where the traffic has to get off. Rijkswaterstaat thinks that the highway will be partly closed until 6 p.m. because they have to thoroughly clean the asphalt. Preparations are now being made to release a few lanes.