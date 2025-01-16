The Spanish driver Nani Roma was the main protagonist of the car category of the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally. At 52 years old, The Catalan won again in the most extreme motor competitionafter also overcoming cancer and facing a terrible motocross accident involving his son Marc when he was only 15 years old.

After confirming the victory, the Spanish Laia Sanz, a driver eliminated from the Dakar for several stages, analyzed in The Spanish this triumph and left a few praises for Nani Roma.

“He has taken advantage of the opportunity well because some of the favorites have let themselves go due to strategy. He has the advantage that he is not fighting for the general classification and if he loses time tomorrow he doesn’t care. It will be your turn to open the track. But it has been a great joy after so many years,” he began by saying.

Laia Sanz maintains that “after everything that has happened, being competitive again is brutal, the bad times because of his son… “Now the feeling of having a new project has to be brutal.”

“When you come from a time of suffering, the joys multiply. It has been a very beautiful day and no one can take that away anymore“, he ended up analyzing in The Spanish the driver of the Century Racing Factory Team.

Cancer and a serious accident

It had been 10 years since Nani Roma had tasted victory in the Dakar Rally. However, the worst moments have been experienced in recent seasons, when he has had to coping with cancer and a serious motocross accident involving his son Marc.

The pilot’s son was competing in the European motocross competition in Galicia when fell badly and suffered a spinal injury which he is now treating with intense physical therapy sessions. Furthermore, less than half a year later he was able to walk thanks to an exoskeleton.