The bus that crashed last Sunday in France when he returned from an excursion to Andorra which had left L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), causing two fatalities and more than 40 injuries, had the Technical Vehicle Inspection (MOT) expired since 2023.

The Catalan Government announced this Tuesday that it will begin an investigation file into the bus accident in Porté-Puymorens (France), which will focus on the two companies involved in this excursion to Andorra in which they traveled. 47 passengersbeyond the police investigations into the causes of the accident that are in the hands of the French authorities.

The Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition and spokesperson for the Catalan Government, Silvia Panequehas detailed that the Executive will open an investigation file into the company that offered this service, as well as into the subcontracting of a second company, which could be in a “situation of irregularity” after declaring suspension of payments last summer and “without the ITV” of the vehicle.

Sources close to the case have confirmed that the damaged bus had its MOT expired in 2023, as has been reported. The Newspaper.

The driver used a vehicle rented from Hispa Bus

The driver of the damaged bus was operating a vehicle that he had rented from the company four years ago. Hispa Bus and he owned another company, Chavi Tourswhich for years did not have municipal licenses to operate as a coach garage in L’Hospitalet, from where the excursion that was made up of mostly Colombians residing in this town had departed.

In fact, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) reported this Monday that Chavi Tours filed a bankruptcy petition on June 17 and on September 9 the commercial court declared the bankruptcy concluded, a resolution that does not exempt the company from previous contractual commitments.

Sources from Hispa Bus, the company that owns the damaged bus, explained that the driver and owner of Chavi Tours rented them the vehicle for commercial use and that it had all the licenses and the corresponding insurance. According to his version, it was the coach lessee who had to take care of the maintenance rear of the vehicle.

The spokesperson for the Catalan government has asked for caution until the investigation that the Catalan executive is going to open is concluded and has announced that the actions resulting from it will be adopted. In this sense, he has announced that they are studying the possibility of appearing in the judicial case that is opened in France as a government of the Generalitat.