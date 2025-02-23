Digital technologies will increase by almost 600,000 million dollars (573,456 million euros) the GDP of the automotive sector until 2030, according to the report ‘Intelligence Economic Growth and the Digital Transformion of Enterprises 2025’ prepared by GSMA, the world employer of The mobile industry.

The study details that especially 5G will play “a fundamental role” in the development of intelligent automotive factories and autonomous vehicle operations, saving the sector about 45,000 million of dollars (almost 43 billion euros) annually in quality related costs, according to the study.

Automotive industry contributes approximately 3% to PibLy is experiencing a deep transformation promoted by the adoption of connected, electric and autonomous mobility solutions, the study indicates.

In addition, the study explains that the integration of technologies such as AI, Digital twins and advanced robotics It is optimizing production lines, improving vehicle safety and enabling intelligent and energetically efficient designs.

At the same time, the change towards electric and autonomous vehicles It is leading to new business models, regulatory changes and environmental sustainability efforts.

The study indicates that mobile technologies and digital transformation They will contribute 11 billion dollars (about 10.5 billion euros) to the world GDP in 2030, around 8.4% of the total, so its contribution will grow from here at the end of the decade in almost three percentage points compared to its contribution in its contribution in 2024, when it stood at 6.5 billion dollars (6.21 billion euros), 5.8% of the total.

In this sense, this analysis highlights that digital technologies will have a Important economic contribution in key sectorssuch as the manufacturing industry, automotive, aviation and financial services.

Specifically, the study details that high-speed capabilities, ultra-ability and mass connectivity of 5G devices and their related technologies (5G SA and 5G-Advanced) are expected to Transform the automotive industry.

You will play “A fundamental role” in the authorization of autonomous factory operations, as well as in advances in connected and free vehicles.

Among the cases of key use that can be enabled They include smart factories in which 5G technology is promoting a deeper integration of AI, automatic learning, digital twins, augmented and virtual reality and robotics, which paves the path for efficient, ecological and totally digital automotive factories in the future .

In addition, it will ensure greater safety and automation of vehicles, since 5G networks, together with complementary technologies such as AI and edge computer science, will be fundamental to allow real -time communication between vehicles and the environment or everything (V2X), improve safety, optimize traffic flow and support sustainable and energy efficient transport systems.

Examples

As an example, he emphasizes that Ford tested a 5G mobile private network connectivity solution at its electric vehicle manufacturing plant In Dunton, Essex, the United Kingdom.

5G connectivity allowed Real -time monitoring of laser welding processes and automatic adjustments in response to changes in input materials, environmental conditions and other factors.

Thus, a Quality inspection was implemented based on AI to detect welding defects and re -weld the affected piece while it is still on the machine. A mixed -based guided maintenance solution was also implemented, where the maintenance technician receives assistance from remote experts in real time for Diagnose and repair the laser welding system.

On the case of increasing the safety and automation of vehicles, he points out that China has become the first country to carry out pilot demonstrations of ‘LTE-V2X’ (vehicle connections to the network) intelligent large-scale. Vehicles equipped with C-V2X (vehicle cell connection with everything) and direct communication technologies They are available in China since 2020.

Although, in the US, the Federal Communications Commission issued exemptions to more than 50 entities, including Original equipment manufacturersRoad operators and technology suppliers, which allows the implementation of C-V2X in that country.

The National Traffic Security Administration on the US roads estimated that the implementation of Only two vehicle use cases to vehicle (movement assistance at intersections and left turn assistance) could prevent between 13% and 18% of the total reported accidents.

Meanwhile, a study in Europe estimates that with V2X (vehicle connection to everything), traffic management and signals control can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 16%.