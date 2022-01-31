from Elisa Messina

The data for Monday 31 January: the total number of positives in the country continues to decline. Intensive therapies are also slowing down

new cases of Covid in Italy (104,065 yesterday, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 10.983.116

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 349

(yesterday 235, for a total of 146,498 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 8,244,012 And 108,493 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 141,230). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything2,592,606 ( 51,211 less yesterday) of which 2,571,109 in home isolation (the difference, or 21,497 positives corresponds to the number of hospitalized).

The swabs and the scenario: the contagion curve THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 478.314, (yesterday they were 818.169). The positivity rate drops to 12.1% . Even taking into account that on Sunday there are far fewer swabs and, consequently, on Mondays there is always a lower number of positives, the downward trend of the contagion curve is confirmed. Just compare today’s data (over 57,000 cases) with that of last Monday (77,696) and two Mondays ago (83,403). In light of the positive trend of infections, the Council of Ministers has ordered some easing of restrictions such as the abolition of the obligation of masks from 10 February. See also Covid Italia, Rezza: "Situation worsens significantly"

The victims The number of deaths is still high, 349 the figure today, but unfortunately it is known that even in a situation of decreasing infections, the death curve is the last to go down. Lombardy again records the highest number of deaths (76).

The health system The hospitalizations in the medical area are increasing while the resuscitation ones are slowly decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am 296 more than yesterday, a total of 19,913 hospitalized. The beds currently occupied in intensive care (TI) are decreased by 9 units (yesterday they had increased by 5 units) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered IT -, bringing the total number of patients in Ti to 1,584, with 112 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 95). Professor Clelia Di Serio, Professor of Medical Statistics at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan today explains that the cure rate it is rising and currently around 74% in January, while it had previously fallen to 68%. Now it is rising in an important way and this – explains the expert – is an indicative element because it is the measure of the fact that the Covid-19 pathology it is lasting less in infected individuals. This aspect is consistent with the fact that with Omicron hospitalization time is greatly reduced, also because the percentage of vaccinated people is high. See also Why Israel has decided to administer the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

2,129,081: + 5,417 cases (yesterday +14,558)

Veneto 1.151.107: +4.877 (yesterday +11.233)

Emilia Romagna 1,050,480: + 8,983 cases (yesterday + 13,091)

Campania 1.031.303: + 5.062 cases (yesterday +9.814)

Lazio

882.358: +6.615 cases (yesterday +11.53)

Piedmont

873.864: + 6.241 cases (yesterday +6.244)

Tuscany 739.306: + 4,109 cases (yesterday +8,404)

Sicily 623.669: + 3.328 cases (yesterday +6.141)

Puglia 602.309: + 2.638 cases (yesterday +2.209)

Liguria 296.822: + 1.720 cases (yesterday 3.209)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 268.022: + 1.032 cases (yesterday +2.680)

Marche 260,821: +1,753 cases (yesterday +4,520)

Abruzzo 215.225: + 1.262 cases (yesterday +2.828)

Calabria 170.161: + 1.195 cases (yesterday +1.291)

PA Bolzano 162.586: + 958 cases (yesterday +1.199)

Umbria 155.072: + 593 cases (yesterday +1.619)

Sardinia 125.205: + 597 cases (yesterday +918)

PA Trento 122.926: + 591 cases (yesterday +1.117)

Basilicata 663.740: + 477 cases (yesterday +866)

Molise 29.947: + 211 cases (yesterday +383)

Valle d’Aosta 29.117: +56 cases (yesterday +20) See also Doctor’s Urge Changes In Lifestyle Due To Rise In Child Obesity Rates