Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

There has been a new development in the file of the transfer of French striker Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain striker, to Real Madrid, and it is not related to him personally, but rather to his younger brother Etienne, who plays in the “reserve” of Saint-Germain. Mbappe’s representatives, led by his mother Fayza Al-Amari, his agent, hope that his brother will sign. Also for the Royal Club.

The connection between Mbappe and his current club will be severed as of next summer, as the world champion crowned with the “World Cup 2018” will not become a player in “Parc des Princes”, after he informed the “Parisi” management and his fellow players that his contract will not be renewed, and he is likely close to signing for “ “Merengue” next summer.

Spanish press sources reported that negotiations between Mbappe's representatives and the Blancos administration have reached advanced stages, after the two parties agreed on many points, one of which is the joining of his brother Eytan to Real Madrid.

The same sources explained that Real Madrid does not object to the idea, and that the family of Mbappé and Kylian himself explicitly asked Real Madrid to include his brother, and indeed the Royal administration thought about the matter and ended up approving the request, with Eitan joining Real Madrid’s reserve team in the Academy. “Locastia” of Madrid.

On the other hand, French press sources said that it is a mistake for some to think that Kylian Mbappe’s departure affects the future of his brother Etienne at Saint-Germain, because the “Parisian” hopes to extend the youngster’s contract, and even proposed to him a “professional contract,” and the ball is now in his court. Mbappe's brother, and he must choose between staying in the “Park of the Princes” or leaving for the “Santiago Bernabeu.”

The sources said that they had personally confirmed that Mbappe's departure would not affect his younger brother's situation in Saint-Germain, and whether he wanted to renew his contract or refused, the decision was his, knowing that negotiations between the two parties had already begun.

She added: We have to wait to see what happens, because if the relationship between Kylian’s representatives and the Saint-Germain administration is “poisonous” regarding the older brother’s file, the “Eitan” file may become more difficult and complicated.