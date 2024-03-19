This morning, the National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country.
#Lowest_temperature_recorded Over the country this morning: 16.4 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:30 UAE local time.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 16.4°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:30 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/HQHHXuxe51
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) March 19, 2024
