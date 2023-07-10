“the bronze garden” is an Argentine mystery series that began in 2017. Its plot is based on kidnapping and human trafficking, specifically children. As seen in the first season, Fabian Danubeplayed by actor Joaquin Furrielhe gets involved in the search for his daughter, who was kidnapped on the day she was 4 years old.

YOU CAN SEE: “Harry Potter: The Series”: Will Daniel Radcliffe appear? This said the actor

After a series of investigations, and with the support of a private detective, they manage to find her after 10 years. Therefore, in the season 2the story focused on how she tries to cope with the traumas of her past, while her father leaves her aside for investigating another case of child kidnapping.

Watch here the official trailer for “The Bronze Garden”, season 3

Where to see “The Bronze Garden”, season 3?

The third and final season of “the bronze garden“, like the two previous ones, is available on the HBO MAX streaming service. On this platform, a new chapter of the mystery series starring Joaquín Furriel and Maite Lanata, both Argentine actors, premieres every Sunday. The part 3 of this production began to be broadcast from July 2, 2023, so this sunday july 9 its second episode premieres.

Synopsis for “The Bronze Garden” 3

Joaquín Furriel stars in “The Bronze Garden”. Photo: HBO Max

YOU CAN SEE: When does “Sonido de libertad” premiere in Peru and where to see it?

This new and final season unfolds two years after the resolution of the Martín Cosme case. Fabian and Moira are rebuilding her relationship, after the traumatic events they had to go through, although the appearance of her half-brother will upset her recent found comfort with her.

#quotthe #bronze #gardenquot #mystery #series #final #season