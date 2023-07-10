When I think about McLaren Almonds come to mind. Not the ones that are so good for your health, but the little non-slip shapes on the floor of an elevator. The lift was in Woking’s beautiful McLaren Technology Centre, and carried the boss, who was then Ron Dennis, directly into his office. One day Ron looked down and noticed that in the joint between two panels the half almonds were offset from each other by a couple of millimeters. He called the workers and had everything redone.

Zak Brown it’s not Ron Dennis. Today’s CEO waddles with the workers like a master builder and writes messages (I mean personal ones) that are a challenge to English grammar. However, in the all-orange motorhome, spotlessly clean and illuminated by the smiles of the girls from the catering, today there is a new air. The aforementioned girls line up champagne flutes and team members compliment each other. Because Landomabile Norris arrived behind Verstappen, or first among the earthlings. And Oscar Piastri could also have finished on the podium if the intervention of the safety car hadn’t favored Hamilton’s Mercedes.

A whole other shock

McLaren second strength of this world championship. Certainly not in the standings, because the current points are 59, almost a hundred less than those of Ferrari which is currently fourth in the Constructors’ category. But think for a moment how many toads Woking has had to swallow over the years. Starting from the Honda period, from Alonso’s electroshock in the Barcelona tests, from the acid comments of the current Aston Martin driver (who took his pay today, anyway) on the ‘GP2 engine’, from the heavier starting grids – according to the rules then – from the constant replacement of components of the Power Unit, so much so that if the race was raced in Budapest they would have had to start from Prague. Now that the former Japanese engine is flying Red Bull – at least one – Silverstone is a good one revenge. A result that improves on Norris’ fourth place in Austria and would have made the apostle of the world championships of the late ’90s happy, that Mika Hakkinen who arrived in the paddock on a scooter this morning.

Reorganization and bets

McLaren at Silverstone did what Ferrari didn’t do at Silverstone: it bet on itself, in particular on those Hard tires which, given the tendency to overheat on the MCL60, were the right choice even when restarting behind the safety car . It is obvious that here too one must be objective: of Silverstonetrack with fast bends and few light braking points, there is only one on the calendar. They know it in Woking and they also know it in Williams, where even Sargeant looked like a driver this weekend. But that of McLaren is a bet that starts from afar, from the restructuring implemented by Andrea Stella appointed new team principal at the end of last year, replacing Andreas Seidl who moved to the (smoky) Audi programs. The arrival of David Sanchez (who is then a return) had been planned for some time, but in the meantime Stella, a ‘machine man’ who cut his teeth on the team, reorganized the structure, distributing the tasks more specifically between the various departments. In England both riders had the new front wing, which apparently improves cornering. Despite the budget cap, the war of developments continues, and how. And it could be decisive, at least from second place down.