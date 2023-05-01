Monday, May 1, 2023, 18:21



The storms over the weekend have barely alleviated the situation the countryside is going through, especially in dryland areas, as these are very localized episodes, explains the general secretary of Asaja in the Region, Alfonso Gálvez.

The storm of water that discharged on Saturday, which reached 26 liters per square meter in Murcia, was followed by rainfall at various points on Sunday, which yielded an average of 2.2 liters per square meter in the whole of the river basin, reports the CHS. These rains were more pronounced in the headwaters and the left bank. In Yeste, 11 liters were reached; in Caravaca they were 8.8 and in Ricote 8.2 liters were registered. In total, the average precipitation in the entire area was translated into 43 cubic hectometres.

Except for the episode in Murcia, the Asaja leader indicated that they were generally storms that “do not alleviate the severe drought we are suffering. Dry crops are badly affected, and irrigated crops are pending the water that is made available to farmers by the Confederation. It is urgent to have the drying wells ready throughout the hydrographic demarcation, as well as the desalinated water to face the summer and the next autumn-winter campaign”, added Gálvez, who denounced “the absence of a coherent policy of the central government in matters water”.

Foam by the Vega Baja



The MeteOrihuela portal denounced the “unfortunate state” that the Segura river presented on Sunday as it passed through Beniel, due to a dense layer of foam that it attributes to illegal dumping in this area.