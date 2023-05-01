An Asian driver died this afternoon in a collision between two trucks and led to their burning in Ras Al Khaimah, where the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room received a report of a collision between two trucks, which caused them to catch fire and the death of the driver of one of the two trucks.

And she explained that the competent authorities moved quickly to the scene of the accident, and the fire was dealt with by civil defense men and the search and rescue department, and the driver’s body was recovered from the truck and transported by ambulance to a hospital, while the concerned traffic authorities took over planning the accident in preparation for completing the legal procedures followed.