Since we were little we have heard that “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day” from our parents’ mouths and, although we almost never felt like it, we always ended up starting the day by eating.

A habit that, when we get older, we usually maintain although the circumstances of schedules and chores do not allow us to have breakfast with the calm that it requires and, what is worse, with the nutritional rigor that we need.

Dietitian Pablo Ojeda, a regular face on television where he tries to spread healthy habits when sitting at the table, has recently emphasized this, indeed, essential meal of the day.

It was in the LaSexta program 'Better late' where he gave the guidelines so that we can start the day in the best possible way, chave enough calories to face the day but without abandoning the good nutritional path.









Before defining the ‘perfect breakfast’, Ojeda wanted to make it clear that having breakfast is not, despite popular belief, the most important meal of the day and that, in his words, “you can live perfectly” without doing it.

However, he makes an important distinction between the reasons why one skips breakfast and its consequences:

«People who do not eat breakfast, as a general rule, are people without time, who have to rush to work, who can’t sit down to eat quietly and develop good patterns… If you don’t have breakfast due to these circumstances, too bad. It’s different than if you don’t do it because you practice intermittent fasting,” he explains.

«If you don’t have breakfast because time prevents you…»

What the dietitian wants to make clear is that, if you skip breakfast because you have entered into a dynamic of intermittent eating, it is assumed that, at the time when you do eat, you will do so in an orderly and balanced manner. to

But if you don’t have breakfast because the weather prevents you, the usual thing is that you eat anyway because the circumstances of The life we ​​lead sometimes makes it impossible to do it any other way.. In these cases, Ojeda recommends eating breakfast and taking into account three easy guidelines to make it as healthy as possible.

A good load of carbohydrates : «A good toast of whole wheat bread or whole grain cereals. Precisely because we are going to work during the morning and integral products cause the energy you take to be released little by little. “If you eat white bread, the ‘punch’ of energy is very fast, so it is only recommended if you are going to do some type of training later.”

healthy fat : «This is essential because we are looking for satiety. “A good splash of olive oil or half an avocado… But just one fatty element is enough.”

A good protein: «Egg or a slice of ham».

On the contrary, Ojeda has pointed out, and very bluntly, the food that we should not eat first thing in the morning because it is “starting the day off on the wrong foot.”

The ‘forbidden’ food

This is a product that is traditionally consumed a lot in Spain but is harmful due to its high sugar content: cereals.

This is how the dietitian explains it: «The cereals that we all have at home, for the children and for ourselves, are the most consumed and the least indicated by a very large margin. “You cannot ingest 100 grams, 60 of sugar,” he explained bluntly.

So now you know, when starting the day, a good whole wheat toast with oil and ham It is the best thing you can put on the plate so that the rest of the day develops within the healthy circle that our body needs.