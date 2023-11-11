His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, received His Excellency Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), as part of his official visit to Brazil.

The meeting touched on the importance of cooperation to combat organized crime and transnational crime, the necessity of exchanging information through Interpol’s 19 databases to pursue criminals and those involved, and the importance of training and building capabilities to support law enforcement agencies.

The meeting also reviewed ways of cooperation in the field of combating crime and the importance of preparing for threats in all their forms, such as cybercrime and illicit trafficking. They stressed the need to enhance cooperation and coordination between the competent agencies in the field of law enforcement to confront these challenges and pledged to activate joint work to develop new mechanisms and tools to combat these threats.

Al-Raisi witnessed the signing ceremony of the Constitution Treaty of the Latin American Police Community Organization (Ameripol), the Chiefs of Police Summit of the South American Common Market, the 46th session of the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) working group of Interpol, in addition to the celebration of the centenary of the founding of the organization.