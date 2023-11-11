Judgments | Prosecutor: A man shot at his family sitting in a car – A hole in the car was not enough evidence for the district court

A man in his thirties was accused of assaulting his pregnant ex-spouse. The charge was dismissed because the victim’s story changed in court.

Prosecutor demanded that a man born in 1984 be punished for aggravated assault because, according to the prosecutor, the man had shot at a car in which the man’s pregnant ex-girlfriend and the couple’s 3-year-old child were on board.

According to the prosecutor, the man had also abused the woman by strangling, hitting and kicking her and biting her in the face.

The crime was suspected to have occurred in Vantaa in the fall of 2018.

Charge failed in the Helsinki district court. The man denied a violent argument and there were uncertainties in the account of the person who witnessed the incident.

The victim’s account of the situation also changed in court compared to the preliminary investigation. According to the woman, she had initially told nasty things about the man due to pressure from her family.

According to the district court, the mere hole in the car was not enough to demonstrate the serious use of a weapon in a public place.

Although the charges of drunk driving, aggravated assault and one theft were dismissed, the man was still considered guilty of several other crimes.

The man was in possession of an illegal weapon as well as a magazine, knives and a katana-style sword. He had also been in possession of Subutex tablets.

In addition, the man and his two accomplices had stolen workers’ property from the dressing room of the construction site.

Together with another accomplice, the man had stolen various clothes and a bulletproof vest from the Varusteleka store.

The crimes took place during 2018 and 2019.

Male it appeared from the criminal record that he had committed similar crimes in the past. According to the court, the man’s actions showed a clear disregard for the prohibitions and orders of the law.

In the district court of Helsinki, the man received a sentence for a minor firearms offence, a drug use offence, two thefts and two possessions of an object capable of harming another.

The man’s punishment was 50 days in prison and 60 days of the residual punishment of the previous sentence. The sentence was reduced by seven other sentences handed down between 2019 and 2021.

The man appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal, but the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant him permission for further proceedings.