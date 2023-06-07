Rio de Janeiro (Reuters)

Brazil is still determined to contract with Carlo Ancelotti to train its national football team, and Ednaldo Rodriguez, president of the local federation, said that he would take advantage of the friendly matches that the national team will play in Europe to negotiate with the Real Madrid coach.

Rodriguez said he would contact Spanish club president Florentino Perez and described Ancelotti as the first choice to replace Tite, who left Brazil after their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Ancelotti remains our first target, and the picture will be very clear during the European team’s trip,” Rodriguez told a news conference at the CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil will play Guinea in Spain on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 20.

“This trip will be very important for us (to determine the future coach),” Rodriguez added. I intend to speak to Ancelotti and the Real Madrid president. Only after that it will be possible to determine whether this will happen or not.

The Italian coach has a contract with Real Madrid until 2024, and there is a penalty clause for terminating the contract, but Rodriguez said that this matter will not hinder any negotiations with Ancelotti, and added, “The issue is certainly not the penalty clause. The problem is the contract, and no one wants to break it. We will do everything in our power to reach our goal.

Last month, Ancelotti dismissed Brazil’s interest by saying he would stick to the final year of his contract with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian national team has been without a coach since its exit from the World Cup and lost its first friendly match of the year 2-1 to Morocco in March, led by under-20 coach Ramon Menzies, who will return to lead the team in its two friendlies in Europe this month.