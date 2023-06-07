As we know, during this period of (not) E3, various companies will hold their own conferences or showcase their products through shows such as the Summer Game Fest. Nintendo, on the other hand, has not planned anything for these days. However, according to Grubb, a well-known journalist and insider, some kind of Nintendo could be on the way direct in July.

Precisely, Grubb speaking within the Giant Bombcast Podcasts He explained that he’s heard rumors of a Nintendo Direct next month, but he’s not sure what kind of show Nintendo is planning to offer. It could also be “just” a Direct Mini or something dedicated to third parties.

“I will say that I have heard that there is going to be something in July, next month, whether it is an actual Direct, whether it is a partner Direct, or a third party Direct…anywhere way they want to frame it DirectMini! I have no idea. But it looks like… don’t expect anything like that, at least until next month. Whenever that happens. As I said, they are rumors, it seems quite likely that something could happen next month with Nintendo. Although a July Direct would be weird,” Grubb told the Giant Bombcast.

Pikmin 4 will arrive in July

Grubb himself then he is not fully convinced of the thing. It is possible that Nintendo is still finalizing the event or that the rumors are incorrect. We also remember that Pikmin 4 will arrive in July: perhaps Nintendo could offer a sort of small Direct almost completely dedicated to this exclusive to advertise it before publication?

For now I’m alone speculations. It is better to focus on what certainly awaits us, namely the events of the Summer Game Fest.