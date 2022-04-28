The long controversy following the clashes in the Bodo locker room between the Norwegian coach Knutsen and the trainer of the Giallorossi goalkeepers Nuno Santos ends with the final decision of UEFA. Uefa, after the investigation, disqualified both of them for three days, one of which was already discounted in the return match at the Olimpico on April 14th.

Thus ends a story of accusations between Roma and Bodo: what is certain is that Knutsen had hit Nuno Santos with a blow to the face, but said he was provoked and that the Portuguese had put his hands on him. the neck first. Hypothesis always rejected by Rome. A video that, according to Bodo, should have clarified the whole matter in reality had not clarified anything and therefore Uefa thought about it and sanctioned them both in the same way.