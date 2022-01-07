Embed HTML not available.

As you can see in the video on the cover of the article, Amazon made official the Season 3 release date from The Boys, series which, as confirmed, will continue from June 3, 2022, fortunately given not too far away.

It is a series that has managed to bewitch the public, and is currently one of the most important products in the catalog of Prime Video, which fortunately continues to be updated with many pleasant surprises.

We are talking about a series that explores a really interesting superhero universe, as it is particularly close to our reality, which in fact shows some heroes only in part, who in fact in most cases wear only a mask and are configured as real supervillains. undercover.