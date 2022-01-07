Francesca Cipriani was one of the competitors of the Big Brother Vip. The showgirl left the house before Christmas officially for mandatory medical checks. A few days ago she was indirectly the protagonist in the episode of Drag Race Italy, the copycat game broadcast on Discovery and hosted by Tommaso Zorzi. One of the participants, Elecktra Bionic, has staged an imitation of him.

Elektra was highly regarded by the judges. Some of his jokes made everyone laugh. “Hi Paul! Is there something people ask about me? What I graduated in, I don’t even remember!” – it’s still – “In the column you saved me warrior, because in the end when I am no longer there everyone will say ‘Francesca the eighth“.

Source: web

Reached by Biccy.it, the real Francesca Cipriani commented on her imitation: “I had not yet had the opportunity to see my imitation at Drag Race Italia, it was beautiful! I love drag queens and it is an honor for me to have been imitated “. In short, it was also promoted by the person directly interested, who appreciated it very much.

Imitation that brought good luck to Elecktra which is the winner of the first edition of the program. To the registry office Mattia Di Renzo, Elecktra is a big man of almost two meters who has beaten the competition with his imitations. He has won a crown with a scepter as a prize and will sign his own collection MAC Cosmetics of limited edition products, becoming a brand ambassador.

“I haven’t realized it yet, it seems like a dream. It was a big redemption because, as a drag, I was very undermined by being perceived only as beautiful, instead in the program I was able to be seen at 360 degrees “ – commented on his victory.