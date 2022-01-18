With an announcement received today, the release date for the new animated series has just been presented on Amazon Prime Video dedicated to The Boys, let’s talk The Boys Presents: Diabolical. In the release sent to the press, Amazon has in fact specified that all eight episodes of the aforementioned series will arrive on 4th March of this 2022.

As already mentioned, we are talking about an animation show set in the same universe as The Boys, which has had considerable success in recent years, as it was also nominated for an Emmy. The Boys Presents: Diabolical, will then be available in March on Prime Video in addition 240 countries and territories around the world almost simultaneously.

The episodes will be extremely short and will follow what the producers refer to as a “Mini-format” with an approximate duration 12-14 minutes. Each of these should be characterized by its own specific animation style, and the set of stories will reveal unedited scenes set precisely in the television series that we all already know.

The trailer that we leave you at the bottom of this article shows the splatter style and definitely over the top that fans have come to love, with the super source more of danger than a real help for society.

For those unfamiliar with the show broadcast on Amazon Prime Video with the current two seasons, let’s talk about a reversal of canonical roles in a brutal and dramatic, but at the same time fascinating story, with the super heroes seen primarily as capricious and violent gods.

The dark splatter satire that characterizes The Boys was probably one of them main reasons of the success of this show, which allowed him to gain considerable appeal in the eyes of the public. As for the new animated series, even if we still know very little, we still expect the typical contents that The Boys has always made us appreciate