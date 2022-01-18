BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) has opened an investigation to investigate “possible abuse of a dominant position by Petrobras in the fuel market”, as the advisory body of the body confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

The state-owned company has until January 21 to provide clarification on the increase in gasoline and diesel prices announced by the company last week.

CADE’s General Superintendence makes a list of questions to Petrobras, such as the monthly cost for importing and exporting oil and for each derivative, remuneration policy and profit sharing policy for directors and employees of the company and the composition of the parity price (PPI) between January 2017 and December 2021.

The company has been criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro himself because of the constant increases in fuel prices.

Sought, Petrobras stated that it “reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate pass-through, to domestic prices, of external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events ”.

“Prices practiced follow the dynamics of commodity markets in an environment of free competition and are in compliance with applicable legislation,” said the state oil company.

The company also pointed out that Petrobras’ sales price to distributors is only a portion of the resale price perceived by the consumer at the pumps.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; editing by Marta Nogueira)

