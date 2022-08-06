The media had spent days at the doors of the hospital where the boy Archie Battersbee was admitted. / ef

EP Saturday, 6 August 2022, 20:02



Twelve-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee officially died this Saturday after medical support was withdrawn. This situation occurred after ending the legal battle that his parents had to keep him connected, despite the fact that he had been declared brain dead.

The boy’s mother, Hollie Dance, explained that he died at 12:15 p.m. this Saturday at the Royal London Hospital in the British capital. “I am the proudest mother in the world. I am very proud to be the mother of such a handsome boy and that she has fought until the end, “she declared, according to the Sky News network.

A spokeswoman for the family, Rose Carter, reported that the medication was withdrawn at 10:00 a.m. and he remained stable for two more hours, until the time they took him off the respirator. “There is absolutely no dignity in seeing a relative or a child drown. I hope that no family has to go through what we have gone through. It’s barbaric,” she argued.

Hold your breath



The twelve-year-old boy was found unconscious at his home in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, on April 7. His mother believes he may have been knocked unconscious after performing a viral breath-holding challenge for the video platform TikTok.

Archie’s life has since been the subject of a legal dispute because the specialists ruled his brain dead despite the will of the family to keep him alive. The decision was later confirmed by the UK Supreme Court and this week by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). After that, he has finally withdrawn life support.